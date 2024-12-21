Australian Woman Arrested at Changi Airport on Suspicion of Stealing Luxury Items Worth $1,500

A 48-year-old Australian woman was taken into custody by the police on suspicion of being involved in a string of thefts at retail establishments at Changi Airport's transit area.

The police claimed to have been notified of the thefts on December 8 when fragrances, underwear, and crossbody bags valued at approximately $1,500 were discovered missing from three retail locations.

Airport Police Division officers took action

The thefts were discovered after a store employee saw the woman acting strangely and coming in and going out of the store without buying anything. Post this, the store's Loss Prevention Officer conducted a stock check and discovered that some of the items were missing.

Soon after, the officer informed the police about the situation, and the woman was arrested by Airport Police Division officers with the help of the store employees before she could leave on her flight out of Singapore.

According to preliminary investigations, the woman had allegedly entered the three stores and hidden the stolen goods in a bag on the trolley she was pulling. After that, she left the stores without paying for those items.

Imprisonment or fFne?

On Friday, the woman will be charged in court with three counts of stealing in habitation. If convicted, she might be imprisoned for up to seven years along with a fine.

The police emphasized their tough stance against shoplifting and said that violators will face harsh consequences in line with the law. They reaffirmed their dedication to prevent and discourage such crimes by collaborating with community members and stakeholders.