"Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco has come on board action-comedy "Man From Toronto" as a female lead opposite Kevin Hart. Recently, Woody Harrelson replaced Jason Statham in Sony's movie, reports variety.com.

An action-comedy of mistaken identity

The film revolves around a case of mistaken identity after the world's deadliest assassin, known as the "man from Toronto" and a stranger, played by Hart, run into each other at an Airbnb. Chaos follows as the assassin's world comes crashing down on Hart.

Patrick Hughes is on board to helm the project. Robbie Fox and Chris Bremmer wrote the script from a story he conceived with Jason Blumenthal. The film is expected to release on September 17, 2021.

Best known for "The Big Bang Theory"

Cuoco is best known for her role in hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory", which concluded last year. She will next be seen in HBO Max's upcoming limited series "The Flight Attendant". She has also executive produced the show. She voices the title character and serves as an executive producer on "Harley Quinn" for DC Universe.