Kaitlin Renea Grimley: Virginia Math Teacher Who Sexually Abused Minor Student Avoids Jail Time

A former Fauquier County math teacher took a plea deal that keeps her from having to serve jail time or to register as a sex offender.

According to Virginia court records obtained by WUSA9, Kaitlin Renea Grimley, 37, accepted a plea deal that downgraded the four felony charges she was facing to misdemeanor charges.

Grimley Accused of Having Oral Sex, Sexual Intercourse with Student

Grimley was initially charged with two counts of carnal knowledge (sexual intercourse) and two counts of carnal knowledge (oral sex). On Monday, she entered a plea deal that found her guilty on four counts of consensual sex with a child 15 years of age or older, according to her attorney, Joseph Pricone.

The allegations against Grimley stemmed from a series of incidents that took place between May to September 2018 involving the victim who was either 13 or 14 years of age at the time. She was employed as a math teacher at Cedar Lee Middle School and the victim was enrolled as a student at the school and came forward with the allegations last year.

Pricone told WUSA9 through the plea agreement, his client was sentenced to home confinement and will be required to complete a restorative justice program. He added that she will also remain on probation for four years total, one year for each count.

Pricone told the outlet she will not be required to serve any jail time or be required to register as a sex offender. He says this outcome is what is in "the best interest" for everyone involved. He said she will be banned from being an educator, child care worker, or tutor during that period of probation.

School District Confirmed Grimley was Fired in the Wake of the Allegations

Fauquier County Public Schools Director of Communications & Community Engagement Tara Helkowski confirmed to WUSA9 in November that Grimley was a former employee of Fauquier County Public Schools.

In a statement sent to WUSA9, Helkowski said Grimley worked for FCPS from August 2009 until November 2022. She was originally a math teacher at Cedar Lee Middle School but later became a math coach for the school division from 2020-2022.

Grimley was reportedly put on administrative leave once the district became aware of the allegations of abuse. Grimley then resigned effective Nov. 2022.