American actor Chloe Sevigny has just revealed that she is pregnant. The 45-year-old actor, who has been dating gallery director Sinisa Mackovic, is five months pregnant. According to reports, Chloe Sevigny has not shared the news of her pregnancy on any social media platform, but TMZ posted a picture of Chloe with a baby bump, which revealed her pregnancy.

In the picture, Chloe is seen wearing a tight brown dress as her boyfriend Sinisa strokes her tummy under a tartan jacket. Chloe paired her dress with a black thigh-high heeled boots and simple accessories.

Earlier, Chloe had hinted at her pregnancy when she said that she had had a fruitful year and she was very grateful for that. Chloe and her boyfriend Sinisa went public with the good news showing off her growing baby bump in New York yesterday.

The American Horror Story star had earlier credited her flawless beauty for not having a baby. However, it seems she's ready for the consequences after pregnancy now. Sinisa, on the other hand, was recently spotted kissing and cuddling his girlfriend Chloe, who is going to be the mother of his child.

According to a leading media website, Chloe must have conceived around five months back - meaning her delivery date is likely to be around May or June 2020. This is the first time that Chloe will embrace motherhood and that too with her boyfriend Sinisa. The couple were first linked together in August last year. Since then they have been in a love affair. Both are quite comfortable in PDAs and have been spotted indulging in the same once in a while.

On the work front, Chloe, who had been earlier nominated for the Oscar has recently wrapped up shooting for an American television new mini-series We Are Who We Are on HBO.