Chilling Video Captures Moment Beauty Queen is Electrocuted Live on Stage in Mexico after Grabbing Faulty Mic [WATCH]

A beauty pageant contestant received quite a shock on stage while competing over the weekend. Andrea Granados Victor, 22, was competing for the Miss Sahuayo 2022 crown in the western Mexico state of MichoacÃ¡n on Sunday when she was electrocuted live on stage. However, she miraculously survived the near-fatal shock.

Victor, who was on the runway flashing her feathery national costume, reached for a microphone with her right hand. And then she got the shock of her life, with a live wire electrocuting her till she somehow manages to survive the shock. The video of the scary incident has since gone viral.

Shock of Her Life

Victor approached the microphone platform barefoot and was donning a traditional dress cover with a variety of colorful feathers. However, as soon as the device microphone contact with her skin, it became clear that something was seriously wrong since electrical volts were surging through her convulsing body.

She attempted to release the microphone as she quickly backed away from the stand, but it got trapped in her hand and she fell back to the platform.

"She's getting electrocuted, she's getting electrocuted!" yelled the master of ceremonies in the shocking video footage that has since gone viral. The video shows VÃ­ctor struggling to remove the microphone while spinning backward.

She is then seen falling to the ground as a result of the shock before she is helped up and off the stage by several people at the pageant.

"We were live when she received a strong shock," one pageant competitor told the outlet. "Miss Andrea just received a strong electric shock from the microphone. They are already taking care of her."

Narrowly Escaping Death

The pageant had to be briefly halted as medical personnel surrounded Victor to make sure she was okay. According to the local news outlet Mexico Detail Zero, Victor suffered burns to her hand in which she held the microphone and was otherwise unharmed.

A short time later, she returned to the stage and continued with the competition, according to the video footage and a New York Post report. Granados responded amicably to the pageant's mishap and made jokes on Monday.

"I came backed recharged, literally," she wrote.

"Thank God, everything is fine," the young model added as the crowd cheered her on. "I want to share with you that after undergoing some medical tests, I can say that I feel fine. Thank God, it did not go beyond a burn."

According to international newspapers, social media watchdogs blasted the event organizers before the dramatic unexpected disaster for the lack of safety and inadequate planning that almost had terrible consequences for the contestants.