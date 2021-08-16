Kabul Airport: Afghan Civilians Fall Off C-17 Planes During Taking Off After Clinging onto Aircraft's Landing Gear [GRAPHIC]

Scenes of chaos are unfolding in Kabul and thousands of people are attempting to flee the capital as the city is overthrown by the Taliban. The Taliban swept into the capital on Sunday after the Western-backed government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country after two decades.

As the situation continues to deteriorate in Kabul, citizens are trying to evacuate by climbing on board C-17 cargo jets. Now, chilling video footage has emerged of people falling out of C-17 planes shortly after take-off from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The video, shared on Twitter, shows people falling off the aircraft shortly after it departed from the Kabul airport.

Local news outlet Asvaka News Agency confirmed that three young men who were holding on to the tires of the airplane fell to their death during the plane's take off and fell on top of people's houses near the airport. Locals said the fall of the stowaways made a "loud and terrifying noise."

People Seen Clinging onto Plane's Landing Gear Before Take-Off

Shortly before take-off, additional footage showed more than a dozen Afghani civilians clinging on to the U.S. Air Force plane's landing gear in a desperate attempt to leave the country as hundreds of others ran alongside the aircraft on the runway.

On Sunday, video footage that was being circulated on social media showed a mob of people crowding together to board the C-17 aircrafts at the Kabul airport.

Scenes from the airport this morning showed passengers clinging to the jet bridge of a plane as they tried to get on board the aircraft.

There were also reports of gunfire at the airport. US troops fired several warning shots in an attempt to disperse the crowd as thousands of Afghans took over the tarmac and tried to forcibly enter planes leaving the Afghani capital, as previously reported.

According to Reuters, five people were killed during the chaos at the airport. However, it is not yet clear whether the casualties took place as a result of the gunfire or in a stampede caused by the gunshots.