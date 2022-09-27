Blackpink, a K-Pop all-female group, has made history in the US with their latest full-length debut Born Pink atop the Billboard 200. This group has emerged as the first South Korean female act of any kind to make it to the top spot on the all-encompassing ranking of the most-consumed albums in the United States.

No.1 Album in the US

The eight-track Born Pink is Blackpink's first No.1 album in the US. It took the No. 1 position on the Top Album Sales chart with the seventh-largest sales week of any album in 2022 by selling 75,500 copies. In its first week of release in the US, Born Pink moved about 102,000 album units in the week ending September 22. It also marks the girl band's first No.1 on the Billboard 200. Blackpink's 2020 full-length debut "The Album" came close with a close No.2 high. The latest album is their high-charting effort. The title helps Blackpink become the first K-Pop girl group to reign over the ranking.

K-Pops on International Music Charts

In recent years, K-Pop acts have become mainstays on international music charts. Moreover, several boy bands have topped to No.1 on the BillBoard 200 albums chart. Girl groups and female Korean artists had yet to take the top spot. Blackpink is in the league with BTS and Stray Kids and other K-Pop groups that have struck the Billboard 200 chart this year. Now Born Pink has topped charts in the US and the UK as well.

As such, the girl group Blackpink is planning the largest K-Pop concert tour ever by a female act. It is the fourth K-Pop group to emerge at the top of the BillBoard 200 following BTS, SuperM and Stray Kids. Billboard 200 measures, by equivalent album units comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records, the most popular albums of the week in the US.