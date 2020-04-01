Korean singer Wheesung was found unconscious in the bathroom of a building in Songpa at night on March 31. Police suspected it to be an illegal drug use case, but singer had tested negative for illegal substance use.

The reports of the tests came out this morning, April 1. When police found Wheesung, they also spotted a plastic bag with syringes, and a bottle of liquid, leading to speculations that the singer had consumed drugs.

Wheesung is facing probe on illegal use of propofol

Wheesung is in fact facing probe on illegal use of propofol. With all this background information, police decided to test him for drug use. But the singer's urine was found to be negative for illegal drugs. Latest reports claim that Wheesung has been sent back home. Cops also gave clarifications that he used anesthetics that were not classified as illegal drugs.

In earlier instances too Wheesung was accused of using illegal drugs. He was alleged of using propofol in 2013, when he was serving the military. But the singer had clarified that he was using propofol as he had a herniated disc in his spine and was also suffering from partial hair loss. He was cleared of charges later.

Wheesung associated with many controversies

But the singer was accused of similar charges again recently in March. A report in Chosun Ilbo on March 26 claimed that during a probe a dealer had said that Wheesung purchased large amount of propofol form him. Cops had stated that the singer used to inject large amount of the drug and will request his arrest soon.

In April, he was blamed by TV celebrity Amy, who said that Wheesung forced her also to take propofol along with him and asked her to take the blame. But later, Wheesung released an audio clipping of Amy's phone call, where she admitted that all the blames against Wheesung were a lie. She later posted apology in this regards.

After this, Wheesung returned to social media activities and posted on Instagram a message for his father. Wheesung wrote: "I'm honorable and right in front of you, Dad. I don't care about these pitiful people's accusations. Dad, please give blessings for those whose hearts are more broken than mine. I'm not ashamed. Now it doesn't matter if anyone believes [me] or not. I just do my job, see my family, and walk with my head held high like you do... I'll be back."