K-Pop Star Kris Wu to Reportedly Face Chemical Castration After Serving 13 Years in Prison Over Rape Conviction

Last month, former K-Pop idol Kris Wu was sentenced to 13 years in prison by a Beijing court after finding him guilty of rape and organizing an orgy.

The former EXO member is also likely to be deported from China to Canada after serving his jail sentence. However, citing Chinese media outlets, Allkpop reported that Kris may receive chemical castration when he returns to Canada under its law for sexual offenders.

Wu's Rape Conviction

The Canadian-Chinese singerwas sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in prison for the rape of a minor and 1 year and 10 months in prison for organizing an orgy.

As previously reported, Wu was sentenced on Nov. 25 for the "crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity" in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to consent.

Wu had been detained since August 2021 while police conducted an investigation in response to comments online that he "repeatedly lured young women" to have sex, according to a police statement at that time.

Wu was also slapped with a fine of 600 million yuan ($83.7 million) for evading taxes by massively underreporting his earnings from performances, advertisements and other sources of income.

What is Chemical Castration?

Chemical castration involves forcibly suppressing sexual desires by injecting drugs or hormones into sex offenders, and Canada is a country that actively implements chemical castration on sex offenders who are found to be long-term offenders.

This effect only lasts a few weeks and must be repeated at least once a year. It is believed to keep sexual offenders from breaking the law again. It is known that the Correctional Service of Canada administers family counseling, group counseling, and cognitive behavioral therapy while injecting drugs and hormones to chemically castrate these sex offenders.