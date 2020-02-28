The four-member k-pop band, The Rose has asked its agency J& STAR Company to nullify their contract, reports claimed today. The Rose members Woosung, Dojoon, Hajoon, and Jaehyung made allegations against J& STAR Company and said that the agency had not provided them with benefits or payment for three years.

The company is said to have promised the group of monthly revenue reports when they debuted three years ago. But they claimed that the agency only put them under rigorous schedules and failed to make any payments to them. They also alleged that the Agency decided to organize a 17-city US tour in 2019, without consulting them and taking their consent.

'The Rose' has decided to halt all activities organized by the agency

Currently, The Rose band members have decided to halt all activities organized by the agency including tours. The band is contemplating on taking legal action against the agency. They released a statement to the media: "We hope to terminate our contracts with the agency as soon as possible. We apologize to our fans."

But the company has refuted the claims of the band and sent a certification of refuting the contents explained by The Rose. The company's statement read: "The Rose unilaterally notified J&STAR of the termination of their contract, and they claimed that they will halt performances and broadcasts arranged by the company. The terms of the contract and content discussed in the certification of contents have no legal force. The Rose must dutifully take on their current ongoing schedule." The agency also said that there has been no violation of agreement including payment. The company is also considering legal action against the band.

Musical journey of the 'The Rose'

The Rose band debuted in 2017 and has many successful albums and tours to its credit. Recently, the band appeared on Super Brand program aired on JTBC. The band released the song 'Sorry' written by Hajoon on August 3, 2017, for their debut album. The second single 'Like We Used To' was released on October 31, 2017. Red, the third single album of the band was released on August 13, 2019. The band also went on their second world tour, named We Rose You Live Tour, starting August 17, 2019.