JY Park has welcomed a baby girl into his family. Park shared the news through his Instagram account, with a message expressing how happy he is. He took to Instagram to share the news of his daughter's birth and said, "Knowing there're so many people struggling these days because of the disease, it's so hard to write anything on SNS but I thought I had to let you know this news. I was just given a beautiful little girl. Two years in a row, and now I became a father of two girls. Will do my best to raise them to be good influences in this complicated world. My heart is heavy to receive this blessing when so many people are struggling. I wish we can all come together to overcome this crisis."

JYP Entertainment agency's successful launches

Park Jin Young (JY Park), also known as Asiansoul or JYP, is on cloud nine with the birth of his second daughter. The Korean singer-songwriter, record producer, record executive and reality television show judge became a star with the release of debut album Blue City in 1994. He also leads the JYP Entertainment agency.

The agency has helped launch successful Kpop acts including Rain, Wonder Girls, 2PM, Miss A, Got7, Suzy, Stray Kids, Day6, Itzy and Twice to South Korea.

Married to a non-celebrity

Park married a non-celebrity in 2013. He announced that he will not introduce his wife to the public as he did not want his private life to be disturbed. "This woman who will be my companion is 9 years younger than me. She is an ordinary woman, not an artist. We have fallen in love in the first glance," he had written in the Me2Day account.

The couple had their first daughter on January 25, 2019. Now after a year, Park shared the news of the birth of another daughter and welcomed her into the family with an elated heart. Earlier, Park had married Seo Yoon Jeong, in 1999. The couple met in college and were together for 16 years. But Park announced divorce from her in 2009, after 10 years of marriage.