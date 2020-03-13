Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for the fatal coronavirus following her recent trip to the United Kingdom where she was part of a speaking event. As a precautionary measure, Trudeau has isolated himself for a fortnight.

According to the latest statistics provided by the World Health Organization, the fatal virus has so far infected more than 125,000 people and claimed over 4,600 deaths globally.

With no signs of dying down, the viral outbreak which began last year, has infected more than 100 people in Canada.

Trudeau's wife placed in isolation

In an earlier tweet, Trudeau had announced about his wife's condition prior to her being tested for the virus. "I have some personal news to share today. Sophie recently returned from a speaking event in the UK, and last night she was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. She's feeling better, but following the advice of our doctor she is self-isolating as we wait on COVID-19 test results."

The 44-year-old Sophie started showing symptoms like the virus after her return from a public event in the UK. Trudeau's Communications Director Cameron Ahmad broke the news over Twitter. "Following medical recommendations, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today, the test came back positive."

"Following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild. Health professionals will reach out to those who have been in contact with Mrs. Gregoire Trudeau as they deem necessary," he said in a statement.

In a statement issued soon after, Sophie said she was experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus and has been placed in quarantine. "I will be back on my feet soon. Being in quarantine at home is nothing as compared to the other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns."

Trudeau is in good health and shows no symptoms of coronavirus

According to CNBC, the Canadian prime minister was placed in 14-day isolation as a precautionary measure even though he showed no symptoms similar to coronavirus.

Stating that Trudeau was in "good health with no symptoms", the statement from the communications director said: "As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days. Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms."

Trudeau, who is presently holding meetings over the phone, will be addressing Canadians on Friday. In a tweet posted earlier, Trudeau who was slated for a in-person meeting with the world leaders, said: "I was looking forward to sitting down with premiers and Indigenous leaders later today, but given the circumstances we'll be postponing our meeting. In the meantime, we'll speak on the phone about how we can mitigate the spread and impact of COVID-19 and keep Canadians safe."

According to the Toronto Star, Canada has recorded one death due to coronavirus and over 100 confirmed cases. Members of Trudeau's cabinet, Trade Minister Mary Ng, and the Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan have placed themselves in self-isolation after they attended a conference where a person was later found to be infected with coronavirus