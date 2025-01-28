Justin Trudeau's Son Xavier Makes Music Debut, Launches R&B Career with Upcoming Single "Til The Nights Done"

Xavier Trudeau, the 17-year-old son of outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is making waves in the music world. The teenager has officially launched his R&B career, sharing a teaser for his debut song on Instagram.

In the promotional video, Xavier is seen wearing a hoodie and strolling through the streets of Ottawa. The video hints at the release of his song, titled "Til The Nights Done," which is set to drop on February 21.

Xavier's soulful voice is heard singing, "We could roll sum / we could light one," offering a glimpse of his musical style.

Mixed Reactions Online

The promotional clip sparked mixed reactions from Instagram users. One supporter commented, "Congrats for making a song, hope you blow up." Another user took a humorous tone, posting, "Just put the fries in the bag bro." Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "Good stuff Xav," showing encouragement for the young artist.

Last year, on Xavier's birthday, Justin Trudeau expressed his pride in his son on social media. "Today this little guy turns 17 (and is much taller than me)... Where did the time go? Watching Xav grow into such a brilliant, sensitive young man has been one of my greatest joys," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

A Close-Knit Family

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, who announced their separation in 2023, have three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace, 14, and Hadrien, 9. The couple ended their nearly two-decade-long marriage but continue to prioritize co-parenting.

"They remain a close family, and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving, and collaborative environment. Canadians can expect to often see the family together," Trudeau's office said in a statement at the time of their separation.

Trudeau Announces Resignation

On January 7, Justin Trudeau, 51, announced his decision to resign as Canada's prime minister. In a public address, he stated his intention to step down after the Liberal Party selects a new leader.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide competitive process," he said. "This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election."

Trudeau expressed gratitude for his party and optimism about its future. "The Liberal Party of Canada is an important institution in the history of our great country and democracy. A new Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party will carry its values and ideals into that next election. I'm excited to see the process unfold in the months ahead," he added.

With his resignation announced and his son Xavier stepping into the spotlight, the Trudeau family enters a new chapter.