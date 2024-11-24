Justin Trudeau Sparks Outrage After He Is Seen Dancing at Taylor Swift Concert in Toronto While Rioters Stormed Streets of Canada [WATCH]

A video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dancing at a Taylor Swift concert sparked widespread criticism over the weekend, as Montreal descended into chaos with anti-Israel protests sweeping the streets. Trudeau, who represents a Montreal district, had attended a Taylor Swift concert in Toronto on Friday evening.

Trudeau faced heavy criticism for appearing completely oblivious to the ongoing riots after the Canadian leader was caught on camera in a widely circulated video on X dancing and singing along to the song "You Don't Own Me" ahead of Swift's performance. Toronto is 280 miles west of Ottawa, Canada's capital, and around 330 miles west of the Montreal district Trudeau represents.

Senseless Trudeau

Protesters in downtown Montreal torched cars, shattered store windows, and burned an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as violence gripped the city's streets. Riot police responded by using tear gas to disperse the crowd, while videos of the chaos circulated widely on social media, igniting public outrage.

Meanwhile, Trudeau was seen carefree, enjoying music alongside fellow Taylor Swift fans, seemingly unbothered by the turmoil.

The stark contrast between his actions and the unfolding unrest provoked sharp criticism.

Quebec Senator Leo Housakos expressed his frustration on social media, and Don Stewart, a Toronto-based Member of Parliament (MP), publicly criticized the prime minister in a post on X.

"Lawless protesters run roughshod over Montreal in violent protest. The Prime Minister dances," Stewart wrote. "This is the Canada built by the Liberal government."

"Bring back law and order, safe streets and communities in the Canada we once knew and loved," the MP added.

"Tonight, while Justin Trudeau is partying it up in Toronto, I was meeting with several members of the Jewish community of Montreal. Meanwhile, this is our hometown tonight," Housakos said while posting video of the riots.

"The pro-Hamas crowd emboldened by Mr. Trudeau's pledge to arrest the Israeli PM. Hope you had fun at the concert, though, Justin," he added.

Total Chaos

Trudeau's presence at the concert raised concerns among many Canadians about his leadership and priorities, especially during a time of national crisis as Montreal grappled with restoring order.

"Our F...n country is being torn apart as Trudeau dances like Nero fiddling while Rome was burning," wrote Joyce Wheller on X.

"His riding is burning with rioters while he dances," another person said.

What began as a peaceful gathering in Émilie-Gamelin Park soon escalated into chaos as protesters threw metal objects and small explosive devices at police.

The streets were filled with smoke from bombs as rioters marched, waving Palestinian flags and banners, while vandalizing shops and torching vehicles.

The unrest peaked when demonstrators set fire to an effigy of Netanyahu in the middle of the road.

In response, Montreal police used chemical agents and crowd-control strategies to restore order.

On Saturday, Trudeau condemned the protests, calling them "appalling." "What we saw on the streets of Montreal last night was appalling," the Trudeau aid. "Acts of antisemitism, intimidation, and violence must be condemned wherever we see them."

"The RCMP [Royal Canadian Mounted Police] are in communication with local police. There must be consequences, and rioters held accountable."