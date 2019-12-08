In a recent dramatic post on Instagram, Justin Timberlake publicly apologized to his wife Jessica Biel for 'strong lapse of judgment' after he was caught holding another woman's hands on a boozy night out. Now, it appears that the apology came sealed with a 'ring'.

Spotted for the first time after he tendered his apology on social media, Timberlake was seen coming out of a gym wearing his wedding ring, which apparently was noticeably missing on his night out with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright.

The 38-year-old singer, who is playing the lead role of a football player in the upcoming movie Palmer, was pictured while coming out of a gym in New Orleans. Wearing a grey Nike T-shirt and shorts, the actor showed off the tattoos on his legs. The shinning ring could also be clearly seen on The Can't Stop The Feeling singer's finger.

In the video and pictures of the night out with Wainwright, the ring was missing as Timberlake held hands with his co-star. The missing ring coupled with cozy pictures of the duo sparked rumors of Timberlake cheating on Biel, his wife of seven years.

While the couple chose to remain mum over the controversy, Timberlake finally apologized to his wife.

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."

Biel stands by her husband

Biel is yet to respond to the apology or the incident. But a source close to the couple recently revealed to People that Timberlake has his wife's support and trust. "He's charming and outgoing. And obviously he drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn't cheat on her. She will stand by him."

Timberlake married Biel in 2012 and the couple has a four-year-old son Silas. The couple had a brief split-up in 2011 after rumors of Timberlake cheating with Olivia Munn surfaced.