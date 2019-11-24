A visibly drunk Justin Timberlake was spotted cosying upto Alisha Wainwright, his co-star in forthcoming football drama Palmer, during a midnight rendezvous at a bar in New Orleans.

The 38-year-old star, who is married to Jessica Biel since 2012 and shares a four-year-old son, Silas, was spotted holding hands with Alisha as the onlookers noticed his missing wedding ring. The couple who left 'The Absinthe House', a famous hangout located on the Bourbon Street, sometime after midnight, were seen spending a lot of time alone on the balcony, which also had some crew members from the movie. The group was sitting in balcony of the bar.

In a video clip that has surfaced online, Timberlake could be seen holding Alisha's hand and placing it on his right knee. In turn, Alisha was seen stroking his leg. Later, the couple who could be seen drinking and laughing with their friends, held their hands together. In the video clip, a heavily drunk Timberlake could also be seen putting his arm around Alisha's waist.

Timberlake married Biel in 2012 after dating her since 2007. The couple had a brief split-up in 2011 after rumours of Timberlake cheating with Olivia Munn, the 'Beyond the Break' star, surfaced. After proposing Biel again, the couple tied the knot in December 2011 at a resort in Puglia, Italy in 2012. Recently, Timberlake chose to remain silent on the controversy involving his wife supporting the tarnished anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Palmer, an upcoming American drama film, directed by Fisher Stevens revolves around a former college football star Eddie Palmer who, after going through rough patch in life and a stint in prison, bounces back to life. The project is a major outing for Alisha, who until now has worked extensively on small screen including Netflix series Raising Dion.

Split amidst rumors galore

Timberlake and Biel came together in 2007 following his split with Vanilla Sky star Cameron Diaz. The Rock Your Body singer dated Diaz, from 2003 till 2006. The couple broke amidst the rumors of Timberlake dating Scarlett Johanssen, his co-star in 'What Goes Around, Comes Around' music video.

There were also reports of Timberlake dating the 'Prince of Bel-Air' actress Tatyana Ali in 2003. Timberlake's another love outing includes: Alyssa Milano (2002) Jenna Dewan (2002) and Britney Spears (1998-2002) to name a few.