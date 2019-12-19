American actor Justin Timberlake and his actress wife Jessica Biel are reportedly doing everything to save their marriage following his PDA scandal with Alisha Wainwright. The Cry Me a River singer was under scanner after pictures surfaced of him holding hands with the 30-year-old actress last month.

The father-of-one had previously apologized for his act and attributed the "strong lapse in judgment" to a night of heavy drinking, during an outing with friends in New Orleans.

Following the incident, the 38-year-old actor took to Instagram and released a statement saying that he regretted his behavior and strongly stressed that nothing happened between him and his Palmer co-star. And now, sources close to Timberlake reveal that he wants to prove his faithfulness to Biel at any cost.

A source told Hollywood Life: "Justin is doing his part to show Jessica that he really feels bad with all the fallout from a few weeks ago and all that has happened."

Jessica has been trying to accept "his words and actions" while trying to "stay away from as much of the drama that she can."

"They both know it will all be brought up again. They are working on getting to a place where they are fully repaired and can work on dealing with it all once it gets back in the news," the insider added. "Jessica has always been a family oriented person; Justin and Silas are always going to be her number one priority and she will do whatever it takes to maintain a happy home."

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Italy in 2012, after five years of dating. The couple share a four-year-old son, Silas.

Alisha Wainwright's father defends her after she held hand with Justin Timberlake

Meanwhile, Jeff Wainwright spoke about the reports surrounding Alisha and Timberlake. He told Daily Mail: "It's all just speculation. She is in New Orleans doing some work, that is all. They are working on a movie together. I have seen it all over the news. I did not make anything of it, really. I am a music producer, so I am used to all the hoopla. This is the business we are in. This is how it goes."

"I cannot be telling you whether or not she is in a relationship or things like that," he added. "She is a young lady, 30-years-old, she is living her life and doing what she has gotta do. She has always been a big traveler and open-minded. She is a free spirit – we all are in this family. Even if there is something (going on) I would not know. When you are in show business, you separate family from the business. When you are at home with your family, you talk about other things. You don't talk about this crazy stuff."