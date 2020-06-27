Justin Bieber is filing a massive $20 million lawsuit against two women for defamation after they accused him of sexual assault on two different occasions. The singer's decision to move court comes a week after he denied the allegations and vowed to speak to Twitter to take legal action against the accusers.

In the lawsuit, Bieber has claimed that all the allegations are fabricated and has been done to malign his image in a bid to gain fame by the two social media users. Earlier this week, in a series of tweets Bieber had stated that he was with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez on the night of the accusations.

Bieber Ready for a Fight

According to the complaint filed at the Los Angeles Court, Bieber's lawyers claim that the accusations made by both the Twitter users are "factually impossible" and can be disproved with documentary evidence. One of the two women listed in the lawsuit as Jane Doe-2 and identified as Kadi on Twitter, claims Bieber sexually assaulted her on the morning of May 2015 at a New York City hotel. The complaint calls the allegations "factually impossible" because the accuser "contradicted" her own statements and supported it with "fake texts".

The second woman is listed as Jane Doe-1 and identified as "Danielle" in the complaint, accused Bieber of assaulting her on March 10, 2014 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas. Bieber in his lawsuit claims that Danielle "fabricated her sexual encounter" with him and took advantage of the date and time because it was publicly reported that he had dinner at the Four Seasons Restaurant on that date. Danielle, however, later deleted her tweets.

Fans or Victims?

The lawsuit claims that two women "fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame" by maliciously posting fake, fabricated and defamatory accusations of sexual assault against Bieber. In fact, the court documents claim the two women to be superfans of the 26-year-old pop star.

Danielle claims that after a surprise performance in front of a crowd at a bar, Bieber invited her and two friends to a Four Seasons hotel. She then claims she was taken to a private room in the hotel and sexually assaulted. Refuting the allegations, Bieber last week shared screenshots from articles from the day the alleged assault took place, which show him with his then-girlfriend Gomez.

Kadi, who claims to have been sexually assaulted by Bieber in 2015 when he was in New York City to attend the Met Gala, has often been spotted waiting outside Bieber's hotels to draw his attention. Documents also claim that she admitted on Twitter to have never met Bieber after the date of the alleged assault. In fact, the suit even alleges that Bieber believes that the two are working together to damage his reputation or maybe even the same person operating multiple Twitter accounts.