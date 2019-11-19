There seems to be no stopping the Snyder cut movement for the 2017's Justice League movie. The increasing rumour that the DC ensemble movie, as envisioned by the original director could drop on HBO Max has aided the campaign to grow further than anyone anticipated.

The Justice League Snyder cut was all over the internet on this weekend after the hashtag #ReleasetheSnyder cut began trending tremendously on Twitter. The film's cast members like Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and Ben Affleck also supported the Snyder cut's release tweeting never before seen stills from the film.

Now, film units that worked behind-the-scenes with Snyder on Justice League have come forward to provide a video of a stuntvis. The footage shows choreographers practising fight scenes and clearly most of the coordinating movements were never filmed with VFX work still pending didn't make it to the final cut.

From the looks of it, the stunt coordinators are engaged in practising fight scenes from the history lesson of the Justice League. The sequence which explained the ancient war between Steppenwolf and the Old Gods, Amazonian, Atlantean and others on Earth.

Other shots from the stunt video show performers using Aquaman and Wonder Woman's weapon of choice from the Justice League. It could be the final fight scene with Steppenwolf before Superman makes his way. You can check it out below.

Unfortunately, going by THR's recent report based on its insiders, there are "no announcement of a release of any such cut is imminent." But a few rumbling rumour says otherwise.

Earlier this weekend, Even star Dave Bautista, who recently worked with Snyder on Army of the Dead for Netflix tweeted a suspicious response supporting the Snyder cut. The post suggests the Marvel star may have already seen the director's cut.

It remains to be seen if Warner Bros. would decide to release the director's cut on HBO Max. Several industry experts believe the studio wouldn't consider investing more money to engage in completing VFX works and reshoots on a project that's already considered a box office failure. But others state the Snyder cut could indeed bring in a lumpsum revenue.



A huge part of the DC fandom supporting the cut's release have insisted that streaming the original film would encourage them to subscribe to the service. Stay tuned for more updates.