Viral Voicemail Message Suggests Joe Biden Was Aware of Hunter's Dealings with Tainted Chinese Oil Tycoon Ye Jianming

Contrary to the claims of President Joe Biden about having no clue about his son Hunter Biden's overseas business deals, a newly discovered voicemail message suggests otherwise. The voicemail message in which Joe Biden is telling his son not to worry about an article to be published in a reputed publication adding that it was all good." I think you're clear" Biden added in the voicemail message.

The voicemail messages that have been recovered from Hunter's laptop have gone viral on social media, inviting a sharp retort from Biden's detractors who believe that he isn't fit to continue in the office of the President. They also stated that Joe Biden has been a party to all the corrupt practices of Hunter and his denials were just a "cover up".

Is Joe Biden a Party to His Son's Tainted Business Deals?

In addition to this message there have been messages that suggest Hunter's links to Ho/ Devon Archer referred to as "the spy chief of China"

A report published by the New York Post has given the details of Biden's message to Hunter. "Hey pal, it's Dad. It's 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you. I thought the article released online, it's going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good," Biden continued. "I think you're clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you."

This voicemail message was sent soon after the reports pertaining to Hunter's dealings with Ye Jianming, a Chinese oil tycoon and "spy chief of Chine" who headed CEFC China Energy Company in 2016 went public. Jianming was arrested two years later on the charges of economic crimes.

A Twitter user while expressing his resentment stated, "Voicemail from Joe Biden to Hunter saying he wants to discuss their China business deals. If this were Trump, the Democrats would have already convened Congress to start impeaching him."

Another Twitter user while Replying to @POTUSand @Avalanche stated, "Hey Biden, What did you mean by "I think your clear" in your 2018 voicemail to Hunter? Come clean, then step down."