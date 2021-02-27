Jung Joon Young at Seungri's Trial: Presence of Female Prostitutes Testified, CCTV Footage Submitted

The hearing of the Burning Sun case involving former BIGBANG member Seungri was held at the Ground Operations Command's general military court in Yongin. KPop idol Jung Joon Young, who is serving five-year jail term for aggravated rape, testified as a witness in the case. He provided details on special violence instigation and prostitution charges. The court stated that at least 10 more witnesses will testify in the case in April.

CCTV footage of the incident where Seungri was seen talking to a celebrity in a private room of a drinking establishment in Gangnam in December 2015 was also submitted. In the same footage, Jung Joon Young, Choi Jong Hoon, and Yoo In Suk were also seen making appearances. The footage was presented as evidence in the special violence instigation case.

Seungri's Private Room Scuffle

During the hearing held on February 26, Jung said that he did not remember the details clearly as the incident occurred in 2015. He said that he was invited for a year-end party where Seungri's senior classmate was also present. Seungri was given a private room whereas his senior classmate was not. This had made the senior angry and he barged inside Seungri's private room and grabbed the singer by the collar. Jung said that Seungri was not in a good mood. He also said that he heard both of them cursing and shouting in the parking lot but did not remember the details clearly.

In the CCTV footage, Seungri was seen talking to a celebrity inside a private room. A car was also seen in the footage and the military prosecution stated that the car belonged to gang members and Seungri was seen talking to people who got out of that car in the parking lot.

Responding to this, Seungri's lawyer said that when Seungri was inside the private room with an actress a person barged inside the room and started looking at the actress inappropriately. After a while another person also came inside the room wanting to start a fight. But Seungri handled the situation in a cool way, without fighting them. As the situation was uncomfortable he left the room with the actress. The lawyer also said that the car parked in the alley did not belong to any gang but was of a person in charge of providing security for celebrities, explained the lawyer.

Jung Joon Young on Prostitution Charges

Speaking about prostitution chargers, witness Jung said that he was aware of the fact that female prostitutes were a part of the parties hosted and attended by Seungri and Yoo In Suk. "I was aware that the woman in charge of an adult entertainment establishment, whom Seungri was acquainted with, was sending female prostitutes," Jung said.

However, Seungri's lawyer stated that Jung's testimony could not be considered accurate. He repeatedly asked Jung if he remembered everything that was discussed in the group chat clearly. To this, Jung said that neither Seungri nor Yoo In Suk had directly mentioned prostitution during group chats, but said that female prostitutes might have been referred to as gift in the chats.