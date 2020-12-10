Former BIGBANG Kpop group member Seungri attended the fourth hearing in connection to the Burning Sun scandal at the military court. The hearing was held on the charges faces by Seungri on solicitation of prostitution, procurement of prostitution, and offering prostitution to clients.

Three women, whose identities were not revealed, testified during the hearing and two of them stated that they had provided prostitution services at Seungri's home.

One of the women testifying confessed that she had provided prostitution service in Seungri's home in 2019. She said that she had no idea that it was Seungri's home, till she entered the house. She also stated that when she arrived, Seungri was present at home.

Seungri is also is said to have paid her taxi fee while returning home. She said that her payment was made by a third party. In addition to this, she also testified to have provided prostitution services for Seungri's Japanese client at a hotel in Yongsan, Seoul in December of 2015.

Seungri Denies Charges

But Seungri and his lawyers have denied the claims. Seungri's side stated that it was not quite believable that she did not know it was Seungri's house. Instead his team said that Seungri did not know the woman was a prostitute. Also reacting to the woman's claims about providing prostitutes to Japanese clients, the singer's legal team said that he did not have the necessity of it. Seungri was quite popular in 2015 and did not need any investors, so did not have any reason to have such a business with Japanese clients, the team said.

The woman who provided the second testimony confessed that she had provided prostitution services at Seungri's home in December 2015. But she also said that there were three to four men and made sure not to have any eye contact while she was passing through them. She said that she was not sure if Seungri was there at home, but clarified that the man who paid for her visit was Yoo In Suk, former CEO of Yuri Hoardings.

The third woman present at the hearing said that she took care of pre-orders received from Yoo In Suk and directed prostitutes to the assigned work. But there was no mention of Seungri's house in her testimony.

Seungri Next Hearing Date

A total of 22 witnesses are being called to testify in the military court. The questioning process started on Nov. 12, and Seungri's next hearing will be held on Dec. 29. Witnesses will be questioned on charges of Seungri violating food sanitation laws and other business operation laws. Reports claim that former Monkey Museum employees will testify in the military court.

Currently, Seungri is facing eight charges including purchase of prostitution services, prostitution mediation, embezzlement, violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes, violation of the Food Sanitation Act, habitual gambling, violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, and violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes.