Jun Hyun Moo and Lee Hye Sung Confirm Breakup

Jun Hyun Moo and Lee Hye Sung have confirmed their breakup on Tuesday. They released an official statement through their entertainment agency, SM C&C. The agency stated that Hyun Moo and Hye Sung could support each other as senior and junior in the industry. They might also strengthen their professional relationship while moving forward in life.

Hyun Moo officially started dating Hye Sung in November 2019. They worked together for the first time in May 2019 as the participant and host of the KBS Variety show Happy Together. Hyun Moo and Hye Sung also appeared in the KBS Cool FM radio, titled Lee Hye Sung's Heart-Fluttering Night. He was the first guest of the program. They have an age gap of 15 years.

Here is the Official Statement Released by SM C&C about Jun Hyun Moo and Lee Hye Sung Break Up: