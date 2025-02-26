Juliette Bryant Makes Sensational Claims: Epstein's Obsession with Cloning, Woke Up Naked and Paralyzed in Lab

Juliette Bryant, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged trafficking network, has revealed shocking new details about her ordeal. The South African model shared a chilling experience of waking up naked in a laboratory, raising fresh concerns about Epstein's secretive operations.

Bryant spoke about her traumatic experiences during a February 9 segment on Boom Play. She expressed her determination to uncover the truth, stating, "They did something to me, and I want to know what. That's why I won't stop until I find out."

Her statements have reignited public interest in Epstein's activities, as Senator Marsha Blackburn pushes for unredacted data on Epstein to be released. The senator urged FBI Director Kash Patel and Acting IRS Commissioner Douglas O'Donnell to disclose key information regarding the late financier.

Cloning and DNA Experiments?

During the interview, Bryant was asked about Epstein's rumored interest in cloning, DNA manipulation, and transhumanism. She acknowledged these concerns, recalling a terrifying experience where she woke up paralyzed on a table in a laboratory.

"These are things I haven't wanted to talk about because it's frightening," she admitted. "But they are scientists, you know. I woke up one night in the laboratory, naked and unable to move."

Bryant suggested she had been subjected to something unknown, reinforcing suspicions about Epstein's involvement in controversial scientific experiments. She expressed her willingness to undergo a lie detector test to validate her claims.

Mysterious Health Issues

The model revealed that her life changed drastically after her experiences with Epstein. Before meeting him, she was a fit and active young woman. However, after her time in his circle, she began suffering from severe panic attacks, leading to hospitalization.

Although she refrained from discussing specific details, she insisted that she had been harmed. "They were doing something else, and they don't want anyone to know about it," Bryant alleged.

Her words suggest that Epstein's activities went beyond what has been publicly revealed. She hinted at other strange occurrences that she intends to disclose in the future.

Epstein's Mysterious Death

Epstein was found dead in his New York prison cell on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. His death was officially ruled a suicide, but many questions remain.

His extensive network allegedly included powerful figures from politics, business, and entertainment. Bryant's new claims add another layer of mystery to the already controversial case.

As public pressure mounts for transparency, calls for authorities to release unredacted files on Epstein continue. Survivors like Bryant are demanding answers, determined to uncover the full extent of his operations.

Bryant's revelations raise serious questions about what truly happened within Epstein's inner circle. If her allegations are true, they could expose a deeper and more disturbing reality than previously imagined.

For now, Bryant remains steadfast in her pursuit of the truth. "I know what I experienced," she said. "And I won't stop until I have answers."