Julia Rose, the diva who had been in the limelight for gorgeousness and her sexy figure has once again taken the internet by storm with her social media post. The diva shared a post in which she is seen wearing a black swimsuit flaunting her underboobs and perky butts. The photo has managed to rack up more than 438K likes and views on the social media platform. Fans bombarded the comments section with messages admiring the diva's beauty and hotness.

The young model often sends hearts racing with her hot photos on Instagram. Most of her Instagram posts have millions of views. She is quite bold when it comes to her modelling assignments and social media posts. She loves to clothesless in social media sending people into a frenzy. She had earlier posts even naked photos of herself on Instagram for her fans.

Julia is a sensation on Instagram

Julia has a whopping 3.9 million people following her on Instagram. Apart from modelling, the diva loves to spend time with her pets. The model often shares cute photos with her pet dog on Instagram and fans love it. Meanwhile, in her latest eye-popping social media update has grabbed attention from all her social media fans. Many fans shared love and kiss emojis to show their support and lust for Julia.

The 26-year-old model is much ahead of other modelling colleagues when it comes to her work. She's one of the most popular models on Instagram who has managed to create a huge fan base. Born in America Julia Rose is most famous for her social media presence.

The American beauty made her debut in TV with MTV's "Are You the One" season 4. She rose to fame after her video flashing Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole through the camera during Game 5 of the World Series alongside model Lauren Summer went viral on social media.