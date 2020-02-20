The British Bomshell Demi Rose has made a shocking revelation on social media. The 24-year-old hot model has shared a post on her official Instagram handle in which Demi revealed that she's to undergo a medical procedure to correct her smile.

Surprisingly, Demi isn't scared of the surgery instead she's mentioned in her post that she's super excited to have the most beautiful smile. Taking to her Instagram handle, Demi Rose wrote, "So excited to start my smile transformation with @doctorapa I've always dreamed of a perfect smile and I have put my trust in @doctorapa to bring it to life."

Demi posted picture with the doctor

The sexy model has posted the picture with the doctor, who is expected to perform the smile transformation surgery. Several fans took to her Instagram to share their thoughts about Demi's decision. While most of her fan followers said she already had the perfect lips, one among them said, "Girl you're way too pretty for any transformation." Demi in 2018 had posted a photo in which she shared two different looks, one side had her look when she was ill and the other side had her look a year later after her recovery.

Many criticised the diva claiming that she had gone through plastic surgery to look the way she looked in that photo. However, Demi slammed the haters and clarified on Instagram that it wasn't surgery but malnutrition.

She further wrote, "I don't want sympathy, just to inspire. "Many of us struggle for perfection rather than just accepting who you are (and) loving yourself," according to a leading media website. Meanwhile, Demi's sizzling hot photos on Instagram always make fans go crazy. She has a whopping 13.1 million followers on Instagram.