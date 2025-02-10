'Judges Can't Control Us' – JD Vance's Shocking Claim as Trump Mocks HuffPost: 'I Thought They Died'

President Donald Trump clashed with a HuffPost reporter on Sunday over a controversial remark made by Vice President JD Vance. The exchange happened aboard Air Force One as Trump traveled to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. The confrontation escalated when Trump dismissed the question and took a jab at the media outlet.

During the press interaction, HuffPost senior White House correspondent SV Dáte questioned Trump about Vance's stance on Supreme Court rulings. "The vice president suggested that if the Supreme Court rules in a way that you don't like, they could just enforce it by themselves. Do you agree with that?" Dáte asked.

Trump brushed off the inquiry. "I don't even know what you're talking about. Neither do you. Who are you with?" When the reporter identified himself, Trump responded sarcastically, "Oh, no wonder. I thought they died. Are they still around? I haven't read them in years." He then moved on to other questions, avoiding the topic of Vance's statement.

JD Vance's Controversial Remarks on Judicial Authority

Vice President JD Vance recently suggested the Trump administration might disregard certain judicial rulings. His statement raised concerns about a possible constitutional crisis. On Sunday, Vance posted on X, claiming that federal judges cannot "control" the executive branch's legitimate power. His comments followed a court ruling that blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing Treasury Department payment systems.

Vance wrote, "If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal. If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that's also illegal. Judges aren't allowed to control the executive's legitimate power."

He also shared a post by Harvard constitutional law professor Adrian Vermeule. The professor argued that judicial interference with executive decisions violates the separation of powers principle.

Elon Musk Signals Support for Defying Courts

Musk, who leads Trump's DOGE initiative, appeared to back Vance's stance. He reshared a post from political influencer "Insurrection Barbie," which questioned the role of courts in limiting executive actions. The post stated, "I don't like the precedent it sets when you defy a judicial ruling, but what other options are these judges leaving us?"

The Trump administration has faced multiple legal challenges since taking office. More than 30 lawsuits have been filed against executive orders and policy changes. Federal judges have intervened in several cases, blocking actions deemed unconstitutional.

Court Blocks DOGE Access to Treasury Data

Last week, a judge temporarily halted Musk and the DOGE team's access to confidential Treasury Department payment system data. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer issued a restraining order requiring the immediate destruction of any Treasury data obtained since Trump's inauguration.

Engelmayer ruled that the plaintiffs—19 states and labor unions—could suffer "irreparable harm" if the administration continued to access sensitive government information. The case is expected to face further legal battles in the coming weeks.