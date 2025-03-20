Judge Shuts Down Trump's Controversial Ban on Transgender Troops, Citing Major Constitutional Breach

A federal judge has stopped former President Donald Trump's order that bars transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military. This move marks another legal setback for Trump's wide-ranging policies.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes ruled Tuesday that the ban likely violates the constitutional rights of transgender troops. Her decision delays the ban's enforcement until Friday, giving the administration time to appeal.

"The court understands this decision will spark intense debate and appeals," Judge Reyes wrote. "But in a strong democracy, these are positive developments. What should not be debated is that every person who serves this nation deserves our gratitude and respect."

The ruling comes after a legal challenge filed on behalf of six active-duty transgender service members and two recruits. These plaintiffs include decorated soldiers like an Army Reserves platoon leader from Pennsylvania, a Bronze Star-winning Army major who served in Afghanistan, and a Navy Sailor of the Year.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights and GLAD Law represented the service members. The lawyers argued that the policy unfairly targets those who have already proven their dedication and service. They also said that banning transgender troops harms military readiness and morale.

In January, Trump signed the executive order, claiming that transgender identity "conflicts with the honor, truthfulness, and discipline expected in military life" and weakens military strength.

Following Trump's order, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth introduced a policy that disqualifies most individuals with gender dysphoria from military service. Gender dysphoria is a condition involving distress caused by a mismatch between a person's assigned sex at birth and their gender identity. It is often linked to depression and suicidal thoughts.

The plaintiffs argue that Trump's order breaks the Fifth Amendment, which guarantees equal protection under the law. Meanwhile, government lawyers claim that military leaders should have wide authority over service member qualifications without court interference.

Although transgender individuals make up less than 1% of active-duty forces, thousands currently serve.

In 2016, the Defence Department allowed open service by transgender troops. Trump's administration reversed that decision with a ban, later upheld by the Supreme Court. President Joe Biden overturned the ban when he took office.

In February, Hegseth released another policy disqualifying applicants or service members diagnosed with gender dysphoria from joining the military, citing strict physical and mental standards.

This ruling follows similar court decisions against Trump's policies. Judges in Seattle and Baltimore recently blocked his order to stop federal funding for gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors. Another judge halted a plan to move three transgender women inmates to male prisons, which would have cut off their access to hormone treatment.

Trump has also pushed for measures to restrict discussions about gender identity in schools and sought to bar transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports.

Judge Reyes' ruling adds to a growing list of legal challenges Trump faces over his policies affecting transgender individuals. The next step will depend on whether the administration files an appeal before Friday's deadline.