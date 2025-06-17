Judge Rules Trump's NIH DEI Funding Cuts Illegal in Major Civil Rights Victory

A U.S. federal judge in Boston has ruled that the Trump administration's decision to terminate funding for diversity-related research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was unlawful, citing it as discriminatory against minority groups.

The NIH revoked over $1 billion in funding tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. In a non-jury trial, U.S. District Judge William Young declared the decision in violation of federal law, labeling it "void and illegal."

Young, appointed by former Republican President Ronald Reagan, announced plans to reinstate funding to affected institutions and Democratic-led states that challenged the administration's move, according to Xinhua.

Criticizing the funding cuts, Young said, "I've never seen a record where racial discrimination was so palpable." He added, "Any discrimination by our government is so wrong that it requires the court to enjoin it, and at an appropriate time, I'm going to do it."

The National Institutes of Health is the world's largest publicly funded biomedical research body, distributing around 60,000 grants annually to nearly 3,000 universities and hospitals. Under Trump's leadership, the NIH became a primary target for federal budget cuts.

Since Trump's second term began in January, the NIH has canceled approximately 2,100 research grants worth $9.5 billion and scrapped an additional $2.6 billion in federal contracts, media sources report.

The court's decision marks a significant blow to Trump's efforts to curb DEI-focused federal spending. Civil rights advocates, healthcare professionals, and research institutions have long opposed such cuts, warning they would hinder inclusive innovation in medical science.

The ruling may prompt broader legal scrutiny of similar funding actions across other agencies, reinforcing the legal protection of equity-focused scientific research in the United States.

