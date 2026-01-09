The Judge Returns Episode 3: Everything We Know So Far

The Judge Returns episode 3 will air on MBC on Friday (January 9) at 9:40 pm KST. The chapter will feature the first meeting between Lee Han Young and his wife, Yoo Se Hee, for the first time in his second life. The newly released stills feature a tense confrontation between Han Young and Se Hee. A photo shows the judge holding his cheek while looking at Se Hee in shock.

Previously, the corrupt judge received a second chance in life to make up for all the mistakes he had made in his first life. He began by working on the case of a serial killer who was charged with theft. The judge worked with the prosecutor to gather evidence against the culprit. Will he succeed in his mission?

People in Korea can watch the new episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Judge Returns:

US - 7:40 AM

Canada - 7:40 AM

Australia - 11:10 PM

New Zealand - 1:40 AM

Japan - 9:40 PM

Mexico - 6:40 PM

Brazil - 9:40 PM

Saudi Arabia - 3:40 PM

India - 6:10 PM

Indonesia - 7:40 PM

Singapore - 8:40 PM

China - 8:40 PM

Europe - 1:40 PM

France - 1:40 PM

Spain - 1:40 PM

UK - 12:40 PM

South Africa - 2:40 PM

Philippines - 8:40 PM

The Judge Returns, the new fantasy legal drama starring Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, and Won Jin Ah, premiered on MBC on Friday (January 2) at 9:40 pm KST. It revolves around the life of corrupt Judge Lee Han Young, who gets a second chance at life. Ji Sung portrays Han Young in the fantasy legal drama. Actress Won Jin Ah plays Kim Jin Ah, a prosecutor at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.