The Journey Of Storyteller And Video Producer Shikha Shahdeo – Creating Long-Lasting, Meaningful Legacies For All

Shikha Shahdeo is a natural-born creative, hailing originally from India. Coming from an academically inclined family, it was a bold decision for her to pursue a different path. However, she decided to listen to her heart and hoped to combine her creative spirit with making a positive impact.

After completing a bachelor's degree in political science, she immediately went on to earn a post-graduate diploma in television broadcasting. She was grateful for the opportunity to really learn and explore storytelling a passion that she was eager to dive deeper into. She spent seven years working in various production roles for esteemed Indian companies such as UTV, The Times Group, and Star India Private Limited, before deciding it was time to move on to bigger and better things.

The University of Buffalo's interdisciplinary MA in Humanities program with a concentration in film and media study is designed for students interested in combining media studies with a secondary academic area in the humanities a perfect fit. During her time in the program, Shikha was able to learn video production skills and she began working as a one-woman army in a field that was heavily dominated by men.

Shikha produced, scripted, shot, edited, and audio corrected videos for freelance projects and contract jobs with some incredible companies in the US Microsoft, Nordstrom, and Trusted Media Brands, to name just a few. Upon reflection on that time, she shares "It was a big deal for me to have my own clients, and to work for multinational companies in a country where I was an immigrant. I realized that through all my work, I loved the process of meeting people and hearing their stories."

Having worked as a video producer for on-air promotions, branded, and user generated content for over a decade, Shikha developed the vision it takes to give any project a great narrative, more meaning, more purpose, and a more profound impact. A storyteller at heart, it became her mission to utilize her natural talents in a way that would help others.