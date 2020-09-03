It was around a few months back that SpaceX founder Elon Musk unveiled his Starship that will one day carry Earthlings to Mars. Musk had also claimed that he needs a fleet of 1,000 ships to create a sustainable human city on the surface of the Red Planet. Now, while talking at the Humans to Mars summit, Musk has divulged the challenges humans will face while setting up a Martian colony.

Journey to Mars Won't be a Hard Part

During his speech, Musk revealed that the journey to Mars will not be a hard part. According to Musk, building a self-sustainable Martian city is the most crucial challenge humans will face after landing on the Red Planet.

"Getting to Mars, I think, is not the fundamental issue. The fundamental issue is building a base, building a city on Mars that is self-sustaining. We're going to build a propellant plant, an initial Mars base – Mars Base Alpha – and then get it to the point where it's self-sustaining," said Musk.

Elon Musk also warned that there is a high possibility of losing lives if humans fail to develop a self-sustained colony on the Red Planet. The SpaceX founder revealed that early trips to Mars will be treacherous, and made it clear that the trip is not designed for the faint-hearted.

"I want to emphasize that this is a very hard and dangerous difficult thing. Not for the faint of heart. Good chance you'll die, it's going to be tough going, but it will be pretty glorious if it works out," added Musk.

Elon Musk's Ultimate Aim to Live on Mars

This is not the first time that Musk is talking about the dangers associated with future Mars missions. A few months back, during an interview with Axios on HBO, the South African billionaire revealed that his ultimate aim is to live on Mars, and he even admitted that the possibility of dying on the Red Planet is much higher when compared to earth.

"Your probability of dying on Mars is much higher than on Earth. There's a good chance of death. There are lots of people who climb mountains. People die on Mount Everest all the time. They still like doing it for the challenge," said Musk.