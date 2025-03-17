Joshua Riibe's Passport Seized as Mystery Deepens in Punta Cana Beach Disappearance

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have seized the passport of Joshua Riibe, the last person seen with missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki. Officials are continuing to investigate the 20-year-old pre-med student's disappearance from a beach in Punta Cana.

On Sunday morning, Riibe was spotted on the beach with investigators, his father, and an attorney. According to reports, he pointed towards the ocean while security restricted access to the scene. NBC News confirmed that Riibe has been ordered to remain at his hotel under constant police escort. His attorneys stated he is "not free to leave" and confirmed that his passport was taken on Friday.

Konanki vanished early on March 6 while vacationing with five female friends during spring break. The group returned to their hotel around 6 a.m., but Konanki stayed behind on the beach with Riibe, a 22-year-old from Iowa and former high school wrestler. It is still unclear how the two met before traveling to the Dominican Republic.

Riibe told investigators he and Konanki went swimming together and kissed in the water. According to an interview transcript obtained by NBC News, Riibe said a powerful wave swept Konanki away. "I kept trying to get her to breathe, but that didn't allow me to breathe all the time, and I swallowed a lot of water," he told investigators, also mentioning his past experience as a lifeguard.

Riibe has claimed he tried to rescue Konanki before losing sight of her in the darkness. "The ocean is a dangerous place," he told NBC News from the hotel where he remains under watch. "I'm just trying to help them out."

Search efforts have since intensified. Civil defense boats and canine units have scoured the coastline and surrounding waters. Photos show search teams combing the beach where Konanki was last seen.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia, where Konanki's family lives, has labeled Riibe as a "person of interest" in the case. They have also sent detectives to the Caribbean to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have yet to find Konanki, and her family continues to hope for answers. The investigation remains active as search operations and interviews continue on the island.