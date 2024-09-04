Joshua Montero: Drunk Teen Kills 2-Year-Old on Tricycle in Road Rampage as Distraught Parents Watch in Horror

A drunken Florida teen was arrested for allegedly fatally hitting a two-year-old boy on a tricycle while the child's distraught parents screamed for him to stop. The incident occurred on Labor Day in the Oak Bend neighborhood, where Joshua Montero, 19, reportedly drunk, ran over and killed Asher Lepping.

Montero has been since been charged with DUI manslaughter. According to the arrest report, the toddler was riding his blue tricycle with his sister in front of their house when a silver Toyota Tacoma came speeding down the street. As the truck raced toward them, parents Krysten and Danny began shouting at the vehicle to slow down, but to no avail.

Teen Kills Child Under Influence

Montero then straightaway hit the child as the truck then "appeared to drag the child and bicycle" a few feet before stopping, according to the report.

"The truck struck the child and appeared to drag the child and bicycle a few feet before the truck came to rest based on the apparent blood marks in the roadway," police told FOX35, adding that the truck's front tire 'completely' ran over the toddler.

Bystanders quickly came to the boy's help, performing CPR until emergency responders arrived and transported him to Advent Health Waterman, where he unfortunately died from his injuries.

When officers arrived, they saw that the suspect appeared to be drunk, with red and glassy eyes.

Tributes Pour In for Little Boy

The Tavares Police Department wrote in a Facebook post: "Officers stood by with the driver of the truck where they observed the odor of alcohol emitting from his person.

"Joshua Montero, 19, presented several indicators that he was possibly under the influence of alcohol. To dispel officers' suspicions, Joshua willingly participated in field sobriety exercises and was deemed to be under the influence of alcohol, solidified later with a breathalyzer test."

The suspect was found wearing only a bathing suit, without shoes or a shirt, at the time of the crash.

Police reported that once the child passed away at the hospital, they notified Montero that his charges would be upgraded to DUI manslaughter after he was booked into jail.

Officials also said: "The Oak Bend neighborhood is a closed, gated community and an active, young neighborhood.

"The street that this took place on was a short, dead-end street where families felt safe for their children to be able to play under their supervision. Prior to the accident, witnesses stated that the truck was traveling above the posted speed and in a careless manner within the neighborhood.

"These reports will be followed up and investigated by investigators."