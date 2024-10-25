Josh Reynolds: Denver Broncos Star Shot in the Head after Leaving Strip Club as Cops Find Bullet-Riddled Car

Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds was injured with bullets shot in his head during in a shooting last week after leaving a strip club near Denver, police said, according to 9News. Roberts and two male friends were at Shotgun Willie's in Glendale, Colorado, until almost 3 a.m. that night.

Soon after Reynolds left with his friends, authorities responded to multiple 911 calls about a reported shooting in the area and eventually located the athlete, who had been struck in the back of his head and his left arm, according to Denver's NBC affiliate. A second man was shot in the back, while a third suffered injuries from a shattered glass.

Almost Got Killed

Police have since found the victims' abandoned Ford Bronco, which was left with numerous bullet holes along an interstate in Denver. It is unclear if the vehicle was owned by Roberts or if he was driving it during the incident.

According to a police statement, two suspects, Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza, have been arrested in connection with the case and are being held "under investigation for" attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault. The details surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Reynolds was already on injured reserve following recent surgery for a broken finger, which explains why his absence from the team facility went unnoticed this week.

As first reported by 9NEWS, police received an emergency call around 3 a.m. on October 18 from the Southmoor Park area, near East Hampden Avenue and South Dahlia Street in Denver.

The caller, who identified himself as the driver of a blue Ford Bronco, claimed to have been shot.

The 911 operator noted that, at one point, the caller stopped responding and sounded as though they were running. According to 9NEWS, another caller to 911 reported being followed, while a third said that they had also been shot.

Timely Call to Cops

Officers responding to the scene found three victims: Reynolds, another man shot in the back, and a third person injured by broken glass. According to 9NEWS, all three men had scratches from climbing a fence.

Police said that two of the victims were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The victims were said to have been at Shotgun Willie's, a Glendale, Colorado strip club. NBA fans may recall this venue from a 2023 incident involving Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who faced a lengthy suspension after being recorded flashing a weapon there.

Reynolds, a San Antonio native who played college football at Texas A&M, was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his career with the Rams, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, and Broncos, Reynolds has made 232 catches, totaling 3,116 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Reynolds is not the first Broncos player to be shot in Denver. In January 2007, Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams was killed in a drive-by shooting after leaving a New Year's Eve party hosted by then-Denver Nuggets star Kenyon Martin.