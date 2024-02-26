Joran van der Sloot: Natalee Holloway's Killer Engaging in Sexual Acts with Three Different Women While Serving Sentence in Peruvian Prison

Joran van der Sloot, who is serving a 28-year sentence in a Peruvian prison for the murder Natalee Holloway, is reportedly having sex with three different women. The news doesn't come as a surprise to those who know 36-year-old van der Sloot, who last year finally admitted to the 2005 murder of 18-year-old Aruba high school senior.

He was found guilty of murder after confessed to murdering Holloway more than 15 years ago, which had become an unsolved international cold case. The motive behind the crime was revealed as retaliation for Holloway rejecting his advances, which occurred when she resisted his actions by kneeing him outside a bar in Aruba.

Sex in Prison

"He was approved for conjugal visits," a spokesperson for Peru's National Penitentiary Institute told the New York Post. "He has the same rights as any other prisoner."

"He's a player, and has always been a player," his friend, Cas Arends, told the outlet. "Women have always been attracted to him for some reason."

After escaping authorities probing Holloway's death in both the Netherlands territory and the United States, van der Sloot ended up in Peru.

In 2012, he was finally convicted of murdering his then-girlfriend, business student Stefany Flores Ramirez, and was handed a 28-year sentence.

Van der Sloot met Flores, a business student, at a casino in Lima, Peru, where he later fatally attacked her in a burst of anger. Flores was found murdered at the Miraflores Hotel Tac in Lima in April 2010.

Shortly after the incident, van der Sloot was arrested, and police said that he confessed to the murder.

The Peruvian court not only sentenced him but also mandated a $75,000 payment in reparations to Flores' family.

In 2023, van der Sloot faced was extradited to the United States on charges of wire fraud and extortion linked to the Holloway case.

He entered a plea in that case and provided details about the murder of the Alabama teen. A judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison to be served concurrently with the existing sentence in Peru. Subsequently, van der Sloot was permitted to return to prison in Peru.

New Life Inside Prison

According to Peruvian law, inmates are permitted private visits to engage in sex with their partners from outside the prison. Visitors have the privilege of spending a maximum of two hours in a private setting with inmates, as mentioned by the authorities.

According to reports, van der Sloot included three different women on his latest application, which was subsequently granted approval. One of the approved women is his longstanding girlfriend, Eva Pacohuanaco.

Pacohuanco started dating van der Sloot in 2020. Soon after their meeting, she allegedly smuggled drugs into Juliaca prison. The alleged method involved hiding around 300 grams of cocaine and 140 grams of marijuana in food items, including 19 sugar beets.

Initially, prosecutors sought an 18-year sentence for Pacohuanco in connection with the drug smuggling allegations.

Although she was not convicted, van der Sloot was given another 18 years in prison.

Despite his relationship with Pacohuanco, friends of van der Sloot claim that he is unlikely to be monogamous, even while in prison.

Van der Sloot is presently being held at the infamous Ancon 1 prison north of Lima. Across two different facilities over the years, authorities have approved conjugal visits for seven different women with van der Sloot.

This list includes his ex-wife, Leidy Figueroa, who became pregnant while he was in prison. Their daughter, Dusha Trudie, was born in 2014.