Female Omaha Prison Worker Who Sexually Abused Inmate, Had a Baby with Him, Avoids Jail

A female Nebraska prison worker who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an inmate and gave birth to his baby was sentenced to three years of probation. In addition, she also was ordered to follow numerous other restrictions and attend a parenting program.

As reported by Omaha World-Herald, 31-year-old Samantha Cedillo worked at the Omaha Correctional Center as a non-clinical program manager beginning in June 2021.

She was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 47-year-old inmate, James Price, who was serving time at the prison for murder. The relationship resulted in Cedillo becoming pregnant with Price's child.

In March of last year, Cedillo was charged with first-degree sexual assault of an inmate, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Cedillo pleaded no contest and was sentenced to probation on the amended charge of attempt of a Class 2A felony.

Cedillo Seen by Other Officer with Untucked Shirt and Messy Hair After Rendezvous with Price

The pair were documented to have at least 10 questionable interactions or violations of conduct over four months. Cedillo received a warning and the inmate was removed from his duty as a library clerk, but the couple continued to spend time together in Cedillo's office with the door closed.

In March 2022, Cedillo was seen on surveillance taking off her radio belt while the inmate was in her office and they moved behind the door and out of the camera's view. When another officer came into the library, Cedillo was seen hurrying back to her chair with an untucked shirt and messy hair, according to reports.

After being asked to write a report about the incident, Cedillo resigned from her position instead. Later - investigators discovered a baby registry that Cedillo had made with a due date in mid-December, nine months after the pair were caught in March.

Cedillo and Price Texted Each Other About Love, Birth of Their Child on Smuggled Cellphone

The pair messaged each other on an illegal phone that the inmate had - discussing their child and their 'love.' Following the birth of Cedillo's baby, investigators obtained a search warrant for a DNA test which proved that the inmate was in fact the father.

It is a felony for an employee or contractor with a state prison facility or city/county jail to subject an inmate to sexual contact - regardless of "consent."

Cedillo wiped away tears as she was sentenced by District Court Judge LeAnne Srb in court on Tuesday. "This is a disturbing case," Srb said to Cedillo, with her attorney, James McGough, by her side. "What happened here should not have happened."

Srb said that she believed Cedillo had fought an uphill battle in life but ultimately had taken responsibility for her actions.