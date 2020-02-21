Asian American model Jojo Babie looks smouldering diva in her latest Instagram post, which leaves little to the imagination of her fans. Donning a black coloured one-piece paired with an itsy bitsy thong bottom, Jojo has set the temperature soaring.

Jojo while posting a picture, clicked during a photoshoot two days ago, captioned the post: "I wonder if you think about me as much as I think about you? " The post has already crossed 25,000 likes within an hour of getting uploaded on Instagram.

Jojo shows off her booty

The Asian-American model, Jojo is seen standing sideways in her latest picture as she flaunts her well-sculpted booty wearing nothing but a barely-there thong. Wearing a black coloured one-piece with long sleeves, Jojo strikes a sideways pose. With her fingers placed strategically under her lips as she gazes deep into the camera, Jojo's underboobs and placed on display in the sleazy outfit with exposed midriff.

Showing off her world-famous booty, the high waist thongs bring out her curvaceous and well-rounded booty and well-toned legs. The bombshell paired the raunchy dress with black stilettos. Wearing full makeup, dark eyebrows and her trademark heavy liner, Jojo wore a light-coloured lipstick on her lips. She kept her tresses open as they fell on her shoulders.

Jojo's hair cascaded in tight curls down her back, and her long bangs fell over part of her face. Her makeup application included dark brows and heavy eyeliner. She also wore a rose shade of lipstick on her lips. Dressed in the same outfit, Jojo had posted a picture on her Instagram page two days ago. She had captioned the post: "Meet me on level 6..Don't be late ok? ."

Fans drool over Jojo Babie's latest post

As soon as the post went up, Jojo Babie's fans were quick to respond. "Absolutely beautiful❤️," commented one immediately after the picture was uploaded. "Omg Baby Girl, yasssss," wrote another.

"Beautiful eyes and rubbing u some tan lotion incredible legs and those nice biscuits ♥️," gushed one fan. " always thinking of you, such perfection.," said another. "You are absolutely the only one anyone I think about♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," expressed a fan.