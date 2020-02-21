After a delay, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is now live which came with super-secret spy theme to shake things up in the Battle Royale. But there are no official patch notes, at least not at this point. In the Chapter 2 debut, there are a lot of new elements to dig into once you download the larger-than-average patch.

Highlights of what's new in the 12.0 update

The trailer of the new Fortnite update will introduce a very strange cat and muscular man hybrid called Meowscles, a contrast of Maya that will look different to every other player in a match, the golden-armed Midas and many more. Another trailer of this Fortnite season also reveals that the famous comic character Deadpool is joining as a special Battle Pass skin. But there is no confirmed date of its release.

With the dramatic spy theme, Fortnite's developer Epic Games has asked the gamers to pick sides for this season 2 in which the players will face specific challenges and get rewards based on their choice. They will also be able to visit all new points of interest on the game map that includes luxury yacht, volcano hideout, opulent mansion and more. In these points, the gamers can face off against NPCs from their opposing faction for some good loot rewards.

The gaming company also revealed that some of the new weapons for this season, such as new decoy grenades, probably mines and disguises that all play nicely with the theme.

As per the Epic Games, Fortnite Season 2 will be a larger patch than normal and they specifically said that this trend will continue throughout the season 2 as more is added to the game. However, it should be noted that this season the battle pass will cost the regular 950 V-bucks (around $10) but if a player can fully level it up then they can earn a total of 1,500 V-Bucks.