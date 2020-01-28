Jojo Babie, who is known to share some of the sexiest and most eye-popping photos on social media is back with her scandalous look in another Instagram post. The diva, who has left everyone speechless with her sexy photos has shared a sultry picture of herself in which she is seen sporting a tiny crop top and a radium string bikini. In the photo, Jojo flaunted her underboobs leaving less to one's imagination while she held a colourful gun-like prop fro posing in front of the camera.

The photo has created a buzz on social media and has garnered over 71.6K likes and over 1500 comments. The model also teased her fans on Instagram with a sexy message that read, "Do you love hentai games? Come play Boobs in the City with me.".

Fans hail the diva for her boldness

Several fans hailed the diva for her bold stunts. Some of her fan followers teased back the model with sexy emojis and expressed their lust on the post, while one among them asked Jojo to make a video instead.

Jojo Babie is more popular for her Instagram presence and her sexy photos that she keeps on posting on her social media platforms to woo her fans. The diva has a whopping 9.4 million fans following her on Instagram. The American model was born as Jojo Von Southi in Kansas City, in United States on November 7, 1988.

The Asian-American beauty isn't shy displaying her curvaceous butts on the social media platforms. The model often goes topless to woo her loyal fans, who loves to interact with the diva through her engaging Instagram posts.

Recently, in another Instagram post, Jojo donned a sexy net radium monokini, that left fans wanting more.

The Asian-American model knows how to keep her fans engaged with hot, sexy and sultry posts through her official social media accounts once in a while.