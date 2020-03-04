Asian-American hottie Jojo Babie has put up yet another post, this time in a revealing one-piece styled to expose the underboobs and toned midriff of the well- endowed beauty.

Wearing a black coloured one-piece with long sleeves, Jojo strikes a pose by placing her arms above her head, exposing the toned abs and underboobs, just within the nudity limits of Instagram.

Jojo tantalises her fans in the latest pictures

The smouldering diva with her heavily kohled eyes looks straight into the camera to raise the heat. The itsy bitsy piece of the thong is attached to the sides of the top. As Jojo raises her well-toned arms over her head, the thong pulls up too, barely managing to cover the basics. The picture and post that leaves little to the imagination of her fans garnered thousands of likes within hours.

Showing off her world-famous body, the high waist thongs bring out her curvaceous and well-rounded hips and well-toned legs. The bombshell paired the raunchy dress with black shoes. Wearing full makeup, dark eyebrows and her trademark heavy liner, Jojo wore a light-coloured lipstick on her lips. She kept her tresses open as they fell on her shoulders.

The piercing on her belly button didn't go unnoticed as Jojo wore a tiny but striking piece of jewellery. Just a day ago, the buxom beauty had posted a picture wearing an unbuttoned top that gave a peek of her assets. She had captioned the post: "What monday looks like....and yes the button on my shirt ripped ‍♀️ Anyways wyd? "

Fans react to the wild post

The recent post has crossed 75,000 likes and nearly 2,000 messages from Jojo's die-hard fans. The Asian-American model has 9.5 million followers who don't shy away from expressing their love for the well-endowed beauty.

"You're so amazing❤️," expressed a fan as soon as the post went up. "Thick thighs save lives! ," wrote another in response to the caption put by Jojo.

"Beautiful, couldn't ask for more!! ," wrote a fan. "Hoping for the string to fall off ❤️❤️,"wished another fan as Jojo responded with a laughing emoji. "Love this shot of you and the outfit," praised another.