At a time when the deadly COVID-19 infection has seen a massive outbreak in Iran, with increasing number of confirmed cases and deaths being reported every day, panic has gripped the Middle Eastern nation. The coronavirus infection has spread even to officials working to contain it including Iran's Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, who showed visible symptoms during televised appearances.

However, if a leaked video doing the rounds on social media is to be believed, then the situation in the country is much grave than what one may assume. A 1 minute 13 seconds clip posted by a Twitter user named ALI KHALAF (@alikhalafbs), shows a hospital full of dead bodies spread across several rooms, allegedly of those who died of COVID-19. IBTimes SG could not independently verify the authenticity of the video and awaiting fact checkers' views.

Bodies everywhere

The video shows the inside of a hospital where numerous body bags containing the supposed remains of coronavirus victims can be seen. As the maker of the video enters the ward and narrates the sight, embalmed bodies in white cloth can be found on stretchers. Medal workers can be seen working and moving around the large room.

A brief glimpse of the room on the right shows medical workers preparing new bodies for embalming. The narrator then traces the length of the ward as more bodies in black body bags with white tags line the floor along the wall.

More rooms full of bodies

Entering the room on the left, the video shows more body bags on the floor with some on stretchers. And as the narrator enters a third room, the sight greeting him is the same. Towards the end of the video, a few coffins can be seen as well. All in all, the clip shows nearly 50 bodies.

Iran one of the worst-hit countries

On the whole, the situation worldwide is of great concern with over 91,000 confirmed cases and 3,118 deaths reported in 74 countries so far. Globally, China has reported the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, 80,151, and deaths due to the deadly infection, 2,945. South Korea is the second most affected nation with the second highest confirmed cases of 5,186 reported so far.

However, Iran is not only the worst-hit region in the Middle East but also the one with the highest mortality rate so far. Of the 1,501 cases reported, 66 have succumbed to the deadly virus.

(Disclaimer: IBT Singapore could not verify the authenticity of the video)