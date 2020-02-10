The 92nd Academy Awards, Hollywood's grandest celebration night where all celebrities try to look their best leaving a legacy to becoming the best dressing king or queen for their fans worldwide. While movie buffs stick their eyeballs into the Television to see which favorite actor or actresses get the awards and trophies, there are other factors that undoubtedly captures the attention of fashionistas all over the world.

Hollywood celebrities come up with the most unconventional outfits during the red carpet event and this year, there's much pomp and show in the designer outfits that has grabbed much attention. From Versace to Armani and Dior to Valentino's actors and actresses rocked the red carpet look this year.

According to reports, Natalia Portman wore a cape with her dress, that had names of the snubbed woman directors as a tribute.

While Spike Lee came up with an outfit to pay tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Lee wore donned a purple Lakers jacket with Kobe Bryant's jersy number 24 on his lapel.

Actress Regina King, who was also a presenter at the grandest event, wore a Versace gown paired with diamond-laced top.

In a chic black Dior with a high slit dress was Charlize Theron, who nailed the red carpet look this year.

Other celebrities like Billy Eilish, Janelle Monae and Scarlet Johansson also left everyone amazed with their unconventional and beautiful outfits.

Bong Joo-ho's film Parasite won several trophies at the 92nd Academy Awards this year. Parasite helmed by the South Korean won the best director award along with awards for Best Picture, Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay while the film Joker had the highest number of nominations at the Oscars 2020. Actor Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor for the movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Laura Dern bagged the Best Supporting Actor Oscar award for her role in the film Marriage Story.