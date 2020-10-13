In a highly disappointing development, Johnson & Johnson has halted its coronavirus vaccine trial. In a statement issued by the company, Johnson & Johnson revealed that it has decided to halt the vaccine trial as one of the participants became sick.

An Unexpected Setback

"We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our Covid-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant," said Johnson & Johnson in the statement.

As the trials are now paused, the online enrollment system is now closed for the 60,000-patient clinical trial. It was on earlier this month that Johnson & Johnson joined the list of vaccine makers that successfully developed an experimental coronavirus shot into late-stage human studies in the United States.

The news comes at a time when AstraZeneca also temporarily paused its vaccine testing after one of their participants fell ill. Even though AstraZeneca's study has resumed in several countries, it still remains halted in the United States.

Perfect Storm with No End In Near Sight

As Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine trial has been now halted due to the illness of the participant, several medical experts believe that the predictions made by Anthony Fauci have turned true.

A few weeks back, Fauci had revealed that coronavirus is a perfect storm with no end in near sight. According to Fauci, the virus will surge again if the medical community fails to develop an effective vaccine against the pandemic.

According to the latest updates, coronavirus has already affected more than 38 million people worldwide, and it has claimed the lives of more than one million people. The United States is one of the worst affected countries, and there are more than eight million patients in the country alone. In the United States, more than 2,20,000 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection.