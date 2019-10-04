Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the BFI London Film Festival as her plunging white semi-sheer top slipped out of place and had nothing underneath. The 20-year-old actress was quick enough to put things back in place and skillfully pulled her top and saved herself from the glaring eyes of the paparazzi.

The cause for her wardrobe malfunction is nothing but strong winds. Her dress was perfect but the strong winds made it a spoilsport and since the material is sheer and thin, it slipped down but Lily got hold of it and placed it back.

She did look uneasy for a moment as her top slipped by but recovered pretty quick and her facial expression was for everyone to see as the actress laughed it off and let the steam go. Lily matched her white top for a sleek black maxi-skirt and accessorized it with diamond earrings and a matching ring. She teamed it up with a pair of chunky black heels.

Lily attended the BFI London Film Festival for the premiere of the historical drama The King, in which she plays the role of French princess Catherine in the film. The premiere was held at the ODEON Luxe in Leicester Square. Her boyfriend Chalamet, 23, was also present at the BFI London Film Festival and sported a glittering hoodie and black trousers.

Lily-Rose stars alongside her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet in the adaption of William Shakespeare's Henriad which is The King. The Netflix show will premiere on November 1, 2019. The two are an on-screen couple. While Timothee plays King Henry V in the Shakespearean drama, Lily plays French princess Catherine.

Also, right after the wardrobe malfunction fiasco, Lily-Rose posed gracefully to the cameras and looked as beautiful as she can get. The leggy lass showed off her gorgeous outfit and posed from various different angles so every photographer can get a great view of her.

Earlier this week, Lily revealed that she's all set to star in a movie with her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet. She said, "How lucky am I to be working with so many people who are so great at what they do, and hopefully, I can learn from them."

You can check the pictures here.