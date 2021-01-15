In the aftermath of the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6, new video footage has emerged on social media, showing Antifa activist John Sullivan inciting violence at the federal building under the garb of a Trump supporter.

Sullivan, who was arrested by authorities on Thursday, told Fox News in an interview last week that he was at the protest in the capacity of a video journalist and to film what was happening but did not actively participate in the attack. "It's just recording, solely, and not being active in it," he said.

'Let's Go, Get This Sh*t'

The footage, obtained from his social media channels, where he goes by Jayden X, Sullivan can be heard provoking violence inside the U.S. Capitol.

The Founder of the anti-fascist civil rights group, Insurgence USA, also documented the death of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt. "Let's go, get this sh*t," Sullivan says moments before Babbitt is shot and killed by the Capitol Police while attempting to clamber through a broken window into the Speaker's Lobby off the House floor.

'We're Going to Burn This Sh*t Down'

"If we don't get in, we're going to burn this sh*t down," he says in the clip as he is surrounded by a mob of pro-Trump supporters. "Let's go! This sh*t's ours. F*ck yeah. I can't believe this is reality. We accomplished this sh*t. We did this sh*t together."

"I didn't know I hit [the window] that hard, " he can be heard saying about a window he smashed off-camera from footage inside the building. "No one got that on camera." "Dude I was trying to tell you, I couldn't say much," he tells his accomplice Jade Sackler at one point.

'I Am Going to Wear a Trump Hat'

While the FBI, mainstream media outlets and fact-checking websites have insisted that there is no evidence of Antifa playing any role in the attack on the Capitol, Sullivan brags about wearing a Trump hat and carrying a "big ass camera" to the insurrection under the guise of a journalist in the video.

"It's all fake, my face is not on Instagram" he says. "I learned that sh*t already – I am going to wear a Trump hat. I am going to wear a Trump hat. I bought one today. I was wearing a Trump hat at the f*cking last Trump – at that Trump rally during the daytime – because I was like, 'nah, that sh*t ain't happening, bro."

"Oh yeah, I was just a journalist, but I use that all the time," he continues. "'Yeah I'm just a journalist. I am just recording. I've got my camera on my shoulder.' Literally, I have my big ass camera on my shoulder right here."

"I have to blend in to the f------ crowd because, you know, there's a lot of people who wanted to hurt me," he said in a posted on his YouTube channel about his presence at the riots.

Watch the full video below: