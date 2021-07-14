John McAfee's Wife Releases Photo of 'Creaseless' Suicide Note Found in His Pocket, Fuels Conspiracy Theory That It's Fake

John McAfee's wife, Janice McAfee, released a photo of the suicide note that was reportedly found on her late husband at the time of his death last month.

The antivirus creator was found dead in his prison cell in Spain on June 23, a day after the Spanish High Court authorized his extradition to the United States. Spanish officials have stated that John's death was self-inflicted and that everything pointed to suicide. However, John's past tweets and a tattoo on his arm fueled conspiracy theories that the antivirus software creator did not die by suicide and may have been killed by U.S. authorities.

The Suicide Note

Janice took to Twitter to share the photo of the note, which she believes was written by someone trying to imitate John's style of tweeting.

"The handwriting is suspect & I doubt the authenticity of the note," Janice captioned the photo. "This note does not sound anything like someone who has no hope and is contemplating ending their life. This note sounds like one of John's tweets. #NotASuicideNote #JusticeForJohnMcAfee."

"I am a phantom parasite," the note begins, before some words are crossed out.

"I want to control my future, which does not exist," another part reads.

Lack of 'Folds' Raise Doubts Over Note's Authenticity

In a follow-up tweet, Janice raised doubts over the handwriting and authenticity of the note and also questioned how the note did not have any folds if it was found in John's pocket at the time of his death.

The Associated Press first reported that the 75-year-old was found with a suicide note in his pocket. The lack of creases on a suicide note led netizens to believe that the note was fake. McAfee's Spanish lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the family had not been informed by authorities about the note.

"There are no markings of it being folded into a pocket. This is clearly fake," pointed out one user, while another commented, "Must have been a large pocket. There's no fold marks."

"I can't believe they are selling this bs. Note was 'found' in his pocket, yet no creases showing on the copy?," opined yet another.

On July 11, Janice revealed that she was unable to see John's body apart from his head as his "entire body from the neck down was covered with a sheet & blanket". Her tweet read, "Some have asked if I have been able to see John's body. Well the answer to this is yes and no. I was able to view John's head through a window at the facility where they are keeping him. His entire body from the neck down was covered with a sheet & blanket."