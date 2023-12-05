Japanese Tourist Dies after Jumping from World's Highest Bungee Jump in Macau

A tourist died after taking a fateful plunge from one of the world's highest bungee jumps located at China's Macau Tower. The unidentified 56-year-old Japanese tourist was immediately transported to Conde S. Januario Hospital in Macau, China, following a bungee jump from the Macau Tower on Sunday afternoon.

Officials reported that the tourist encountered shortness of breath and subsequently lost consciousness shortly after the 764-foot jump at 4:30 pm. Paramedics found that he was not breathing and had no heartbeat upon their arrival at the scene. Despite being taken to the hospital, he was pronounced dead, , reported the Hong Kong news outlet HK01.

Unfortunate Death

According to HK01, the thrill-seeker did not sustain any visible injuries to his body during the bungee jump. Skypark by AJ Hackett, the company overseeing the bungee jump and other activities at Macau Tower, states on its website that paying customers are advised to disclose any medical conditions before participating in any of its activities.

Conditions that should be disclosed to the company, which has been conducting bungee jumps for over 30 years, encompass heart problems, high blood pressure, diabetes, and prior surgeries.

The jump, executed from the top of the tower's observation deck, costs thrill-seekers over £280 or 2888 Macanese Pataca.

Those who brave the heights do so from 764 feet in the air, which is approximately two-thirds of the total height of the 1108-foot-tall building.

The company claims to have conducted over four million successful jumps globally and boasts a "perfect safety record," emphasizing its commitment to maintaining a high level of safety for both customers and crew.

Simply Unlucky to Have Died

The Skypark at Macau Tower holds a rating of 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor, with numerous visitors leaving positive comments about their experiences at the location.

One tourist wrote in the review: "Going through the highest official bungee jumping experience on the planet was nothing short of breathtaking, the jump was even more astonishing than how I expected.

"What added greatly to the experience was the skypark team with their friendly and effective attitude in giving me the valuable tips and then preparing me for the jump.

"The checking and re checking of my equipment and my safety measures made me more comfortable and left no room for worrying at all."

Another review read: "Looking down from 233m could really be scary, but the crews there make it fun and they were really encouraging."

An AJ Hackett spokesperson told MailOnline: "AJ Hackett Macau Tower Limited is saddened by the death of a tourist following a medical situation at Macau Tower yesterday that occurred after the Bungy jump was completed.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the deceased's family. Safety is our top priority, and each and every customer is subject to stringent safety procedures. In yesterday's incident, the tourist followed all safety requirements before taking the Bungy Jump.

"When our staff received word that he was feeling unwell after landing, they immediately administered first aid and called the authorities for help. The company is cooperating with relevant government departments."