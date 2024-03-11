John Cena Surprises by Appearing Without Clothes to Present Best Costume Award at Oscars 2024

Oscars 2024 took a surprising turn when John Cena stepped onto the stage in the nude to present the Best Costume Award. In a viral video from the ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel teased Cena's appearance, but Cena seemed unsure about going nude. Kimmel encouraged him, and eventually, Cena reluctantly emerged to present the award.

Cena, known for wrestling and acting, was supposed to go on stage naked as a joke, like a streaker did at the Oscars in 1974. But he changed his mind and didn't do it.Instead, he showed up on stage at the Oscars 2024 with a big envelope hiding his midsection.

Using an envelope to cover himself, Cena announced the nominees before Kimmel draped him with a large curtain. He then presented the Best Costume award to "Poor Things." Cena's nearly naked moment quickly trended online, sparking discussions and memes.

Originally planned as a nod to a past Oscars streaker, Cena opted for the envelope cover-up instead. Despite a minor hiccup with the envelope, he humorously emphasized the importance of costumes.

"Poor Things" won the Oscar for Best Costume Design at the Oscars 2024, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel in Los Angeles on March 11. Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" dominated the night, winning seven Oscars, including Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Actor.