John Cena and rumored his new girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh, have been spending even more time together since they were first seen together in March. The couple was recently spotted out having dinner together, where things got a little cozy for the WWE star and the engineer.

Cena and Shariatzadeh appear to have been spending some time together in San Diego as the pair were seen at the Tower 23 Hotel's restaurant. While dining out, Cena and Shariatzadeh showed plenty of affection towards each other, an E! News source said.

The two would "touch each other's legs" and sat side-by-side as they dined so they could both enjoy the picturesque view of the area, according to the source. Cena also ordered a chili mango margarita, which was posted in a social media snap.

The sighting comes just days before Cena's birthday, which is on Tuesday and a month after he and Shariatzadeh were seen strolling the streets of Vancouver arm-in-arm.

Nikki Bella, Cena's ex-fiancé, reacted to seeing the new couple together on the "Bellas Podcast" by saying, "When I saw the headline...my stomach went into knots. But then when I opened it up and saw the photo it was weird, I...you know when you get a text or you see a photo or you see your significant other flirt with someone or something, you know how you get those knots in your stomach that hurts?

"You either want to poop your pants immediately...or you just have the craziest tummy ache, right? So neither of that happened to me when I saw the photos," she added.

Bella also went on to say that she is "happy" for Cena.

Bella is currently dating Artem Chigvintsev, her "Dancing With the Stars" partner.

